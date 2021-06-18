Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Snap by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Snap by 361.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $62.29 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at $80,083,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,211,722 shares of company stock valued at $194,981,813.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

