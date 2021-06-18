UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,132 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.11. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.