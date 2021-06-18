Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,787 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,787 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -232.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

