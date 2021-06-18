Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iStar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $828,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iStar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in iStar by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iStar stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.72. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

STAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

