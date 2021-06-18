Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.55. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

