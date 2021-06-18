Ergoteles LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $160.27 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.51.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

