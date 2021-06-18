Cerity Partners LLC Sells 5,126 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 90,328 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 495.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 153,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESRT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

