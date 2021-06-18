Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EPSN opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Epsilon Energy has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $106.62 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 336,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $1,212,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPSN. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture lifted its position in Epsilon Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,384,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 101,216 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Epsilon Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Epsilon Energy by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Epsilon Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 46.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 3,979 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

