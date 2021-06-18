Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Position Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,787 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $93,794,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Flex by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,187 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $52,702,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $43,070,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Flex by 16.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,793 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $170,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 49,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $895,926.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,762 shares of company stock worth $3,826,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

