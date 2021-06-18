Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $8,228,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

NYSE MSGS opened at $171.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.76. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

