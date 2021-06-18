JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,544 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $79,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,686,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.90 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $124.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

