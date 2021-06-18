Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $338,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

TAN opened at $83.10 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $125.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

