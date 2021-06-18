Ergoteles LLC Sells 22,190 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 57.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 22,190 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on CREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

CREE opened at $93.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.51. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

