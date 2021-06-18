Ergoteles LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $166.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.57. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.04 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

