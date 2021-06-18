40,100 Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.54. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.