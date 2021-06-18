JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 869,828 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 410.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 869,828 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.21% of Digital Turbine worth $86,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.