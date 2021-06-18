JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Coty were worth $89,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $121,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 53.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 177,526 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at $1,386,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at $47,668,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COTY opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.49.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

