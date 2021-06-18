JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 49,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.34% of Badger Meter worth $90,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,086,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,461,000 after buying an additional 224,210 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,610,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Badger Meter by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,048,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.04. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

