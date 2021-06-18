JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 424,778 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,778 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $84,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,257,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,678,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 654,713 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $18,947,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,372,000 after purchasing an additional 160,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.