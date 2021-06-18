Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,492.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 100,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $6,590,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 42,250 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,961,226 over the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.47.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.