CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after buying an additional 1,454,932 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 45,327 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 471.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 254,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 210,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.