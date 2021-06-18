CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS opened at $66.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.56. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.