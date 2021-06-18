B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 504.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 504.09 ($6.59).

BME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BME stock opened at GBX 541.80 ($7.08) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 559.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 375 ($4.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 612 ($8.00).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.