Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Short Interest Up 31.7% in May

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the May 13th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,256,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECEZ stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ecosciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Ecosciences Company Profile

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of environmentally focused wastewater products to food and sanitation industries, as well as residential consumers in the United States and internationally. It produces organic tablets and powders to be used regularly and in lieu of harmful chemical cleaning products in grease trap and septic tank systems.

