Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Rises By 33.3%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.29. Disco has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $81.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

