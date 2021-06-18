Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 896,400 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the May 13th total of 1,168,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.8 days.

DDAIF stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. Daimler has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.65.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Daimler will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDAIF shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

