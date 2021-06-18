Harbour Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $196.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.73. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.