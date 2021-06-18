4,387 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

