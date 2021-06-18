Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $79,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 243,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG opened at $61.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

