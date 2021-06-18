Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after acquiring an additional 301,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after acquiring an additional 631,896 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

