625 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 119,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $123.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.30. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

