iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 140,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.13 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $121.82 and a one year high of $128.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.13.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

