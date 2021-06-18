Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,158 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KE were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in KE by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 55,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KE by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,237,000 after purchasing an additional 592,683 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in KE by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in KE by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEKE stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion and a PE ratio of 335.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The business’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BEKE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

