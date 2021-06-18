Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 145.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 374.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 210.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,911,077. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.52.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $161.99 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.