CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,027 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

