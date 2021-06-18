EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 814.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.