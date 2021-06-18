Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $305.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.85 and a twelve month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

