Sei Investments Co. Acquires 44,045 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,094,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 28.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.96. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

