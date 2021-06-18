Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 4,624 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 266.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $113.78 and a 1 year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

