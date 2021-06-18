Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,694 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.34% of Renewable Energy Group worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI opened at $67.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.90.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.