Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 89,875 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 2.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 757,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Gentex by 23.1% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 124,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Gentex by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

