Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,668 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 7,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $902,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,149,127.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,570 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

