Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,346 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $616.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $646.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $593.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

