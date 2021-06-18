Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.06.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

