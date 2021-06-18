Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $827,000 in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $24,816,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 616.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after acquiring an additional 652,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after acquiring an additional 561,083 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $13,551,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

