Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 14,781 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,781 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,565,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $54.25 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

