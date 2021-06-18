Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.94% of Etsy worth $497,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Etsy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $169.64 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.45.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.