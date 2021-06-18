The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,404,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of The Clorox worth $462,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

CLX opened at $175.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $172.35 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.53.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.