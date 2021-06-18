Emily M. Leproust Sells 2,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $226,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,347,316.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $113.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.77. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

