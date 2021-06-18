Emily M. Leproust Sells 2,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $226,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,347,316.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of TWST stock opened at $113.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.77. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $214.07.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
