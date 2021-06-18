AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Sells $237,550.00 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMN opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.61. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $96.91.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

